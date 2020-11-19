Fires destroy 2 mobile homes within 2 days in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Two fires within two days destroyed two mobile homes in Natchitoches Parish.
A blaze that was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday consumed a residence about three miles north-northwest of the village of Robeline.
No one was hurt in the fire in the 1300 block of Robert Rawls Loop, authorities report.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies and members of Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District 7 responded.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
About 15 miles east of that residence, another mobile home fire occurred about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.
It was in the 300 block of Louis Culpepper Road, which is less than three miles west of the village of Natchez.
“Deputies say the unoccupied mobile home owned by Sharon Lee was a total loss,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Also responding to that fire were multiple units from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District 5.
Sheriff’s detectives and investigators with the Louisiana fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of that fire.
