Endymion to cancel after mayor’s ‘premature’ carnival announcement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the largest krewes to roll in New Orleans during the Mardi Gras season said it plans on cancelling its parade until spring when a vaccine might be available to parade goers.
The city said no parades would be allowed during the celebration of Mardi Gras 2021. The precaution is a result of the coronavirus.
“This announcement came as a total surprise to the New Orleans Mardi Gras community,” the krewe said in a statement sent to members on Thursday. “The Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Committee, which is compromised of representatives of all Mardi Gras krewes, met with the mayor on Nov. 5.”
Krewes told the city an alternate parade route would likely make social distancing easier and lead to a safer carnival season.
“We were not able to make this proposal to the mayor given her premature cancellation announcement. We will now propose postponement of parades until the spring by which time a COVID-19 vaccine should be available and the virus better controlled.”
