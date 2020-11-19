Caddo Schools holding news conference ahead of Thanksgiving break

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue on a concerning trend across Louisiana, leaders from Caddo Parish Schools, as well as local medical experts, will urge families to remain vigilant during Thanksgiving break.
Caddo Schools will host a live event starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.
According to a news release from Caddo Schools, the news conference will focus on “the importance of students, staff and families continuing to take COVID safety precautions over the Thanksgiving break.”
This cry to district families to continue living with the best interest of public health in mind comes as Louisiana recorded an additional 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Right now, 886 patients are hospitalized across the state — an increase of over 300 since the beginning of October.
The state also announced an additional 28 deaths, which marks 6,184 lives lost to the virus in Louisiana.
