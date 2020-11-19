Bossier High opens Christmas store to help students celebrate holidays

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A northwest Louisiana high school will bring holiday cheer to hundreds of students this Christmas.
A simple idea from one teacher six years ago grew into what Bossier High School knows now as the Bearkats Christmas Store. The school will transform its library into a shop where students can come look through donated items to give to their families as gifts this holiday.
The store will be open to students only from December 14 to 16 at no cost.
Cecilia Guerrero is the senior class sponsor and a math teacher at Bossier High School. She came up with the idea in 2014 when she wanted to scale back on the number of her daughter’s toys.
“I think that all kids deserve the magic of Christmas and I hope we can make that happen for them,” Guerrero said.
So far, she’s made Christmas happen for hundreds of Bossier High students who would’ve gone without. However, this year has been even harder for many of the students and families at the school.
“Every year this is important because we have students who work and who don’t work and parents who are out of work,” Guerrero said. “This year it’s more important than ever because of the pandemic and the trouble that’s caused for the workforce.”
Now, the Bearkats Christmas Store is currently looking for new or gently used items.
“We’re looking for toys, stuffed animals – every kid in town has a bucket of stuffed animals. Go through and ask them which ones they don’t want anymore. It works out perfectly. Also, home décor and our kids love the little makeup and nail polish sets, hats and scarves, purses. We take just about anything. Except for clothes this year due to COVID.”
Donations can be dropped off at Bossier High School, with the last day either Dec. 7 or Dec. 8. Those interested in donating are asked to call (318) 549-6680.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.