BCSO: 11-year-old dead following ‘possible accidental shooting’

By KSLA Digital Team | November 19, 2020 at 8:56 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 11:25 AM

BOWIE COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) A boy is dead following what authorities believe to be a ‘possible accidental shooting’.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Bowie County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 600 block of Warren Thomas Road regarding a shooting.

At the scene, deputies discovered Roland Toney with a fatal gunshot wound.

It was reported that the victim was holding a firearm that belonged to an older sibling when the incident occurred. According to the sibling, he attempted to take the firearm from the victim when it discharged, striking the victim. He (Roland Toney) passed away as a result of that injury.
An autopsy will be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas.

The incident remains under investigation.

