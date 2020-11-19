BCSO: 11-year-old dead following ‘possible accidental shooting’

BOWIE COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) A boy is dead following what authorities believe to be a ‘possible accidental shooting’.
Around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Bowie County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 600 block of Warren Thomas Road regarding a shooting.
At the scene, deputies discovered Roland Toney with a fatal gunshot wound.
An autopsy will be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.