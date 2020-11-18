YOUR MONEY: BBB shares warning about scammers targeting virtual holiday shoppers

“When you’re searching online, and we all do this, and we’re searching for a particular item you’re going to get all of these pop ups. We recommend that you not open up the pop-ups. You want to make sure that you’re researching and that you’re not providing information so they can hack into your computer because one of the scams that’s involved in this particular online purchasing is that they will bring you to another site by a pop up and they will steal your information, they will take control of your computer and they may even release malware onto your computer. So you really need to be very cautious. Investigate before you give any personal information and always check with the Better Business Bureau before you order from a particular company," Million said.