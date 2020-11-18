Tyler Junior College identifies man who died following officer-involved shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Junior College campus police officer shot someone who was armed and threatening a TJC employee.
UPDATE (7:15 p.m.):
From Tyler Junior College:
An incident took place this morning on the 1000 block of Baxter Avenue involving a TJC police officer. The officer responded to an incident in which a College employee was threatened by an individual brandishing a weapon. The individual pointed the weapon at the officer and the officer fired a service weapon to stop the threat.
The individual is identified as Pedro Martinez, Jr., age 66, of Tyler. The TJC police officer called for EMS and provided first aid. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
This was an isolated incident and it was immediately determined that there was no additional risk posed to the College community. No bystanders or students were involved in the incident.
Previous:
“This morning an individual came outside, approached a staff member with the campus. The individual had a weapon in his hand. The officer came upon the scene as it was unfolding, engaged the subject, and ultimately the individual was shot,” said TJC Police Chief Michael Seale.
The identity of the person who was shot has not been released. Police say it’s too early to determine how and if the TJC employee knew the suspect. Students say the news of the shooting was shocking.
“I actually heard the gunshots from over there, but we didn’t know what was going on,” Freshman Peter Joseph said.
A TJC spokesperson said a campus-wide lockdown was never put in place because the threat was over quickly.
Seale said the Texas Rangers were taking over the investigation. He also said the incident is under control and the threat is over, but he could not comment further.
