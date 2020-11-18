Pelicans select Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. at No. 13 overall in 2020 NBA Draft

With their first pick at No. 13 overall, the Pelicans selected Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. The 6-foot-3, 165-pounder played two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 assists over 36.7 minutes per game last season. He earned All-SEC first Team honors. Analysts say he has good size for a point guard to go along with impressive open court speed. He is actually the fastest player in the draft.