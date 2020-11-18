Pelicans select Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. at No. 13 overall in 2020 NBA Draft

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans have three picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, two in the first round and one in the second round.
With their first pick at No. 13 overall, the Pelicans selected Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. The 6-foot-3, 165-pounder played two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 assists over 36.7 minutes per game last season. He earned All-SEC first Team honors. Analysts say he has good size for a point guard to go along with impressive open court speed. He is actually the fastest player in the draft.
With the No. 24 overall pick, the Pelicans drafted point guard RJ Hampton, who decided to forego college and played professionally in the Australia-based National Basketball League (NBL). He averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 20.6 minutes in 15 NBL games. The Milwaukee Bucks traded the draft rights to the pick to the Pelicans. The Pelicans are trading Hampton to the Denver Nuggets. New Orleans will reportedly receive a projected future first round pick from Denver.
The Pels reportedly recently made a deal with the Bucks that sent veteran guard Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee in exchange for a mix of players and draft picks, headlined by veterans Eric Bledsoe and George Hill.
In addition to acquiring Bledsoe and Hill, the Pelicans are reportedly set to obtain three future first-round picks and the teams will engage in pick swaps.
