More great weather for the midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After another amazing day across the ArkLaTex yesterday we are tracking more great weather for the region. Temperatures are again on the chilly side this morning, but quickly will rise up into the 70s again this afternoon. The comfortable temperatures and sunny skies should continue until we get to the weekend. We are tracking more cloud cover out ahead of our next front Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances won’t increase until Sunday afternoon and evening as our next cold front moves into the region. This is the first of two potential fronts that will impact us as we head into Thanksgiving week.