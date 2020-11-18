More great weather for the midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After another amazing day across the ArkLaTex yesterday we are tracking more great weather for the region. Temperatures are again on the chilly side this morning, but quickly will rise up into the 70s again this afternoon. The comfortable temperatures and sunny skies should continue until we get to the weekend. We are tracking more cloud cover out ahead of our next front Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances won’t increase until Sunday afternoon and evening as our next cold front moves into the region. This is the first of two potential fronts that will impact us as we head into Thanksgiving week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have a jacket as we are again dealing with some chilly temperatures across the region. But like what we have seen earlier in the week we are expecting temperatures to quickly rise with the sun as we go through the day. After starting off in the low 40s, expect high temperatures this afternoon to again stretch into the 70s. Ample sunshine will again be the story.
As we go through the rest of the week we continue to expect more great weather for the ArkLaTex. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the skies through the start of the weekend. The sunny weather combined with warm temperatures in the 70s means you will love the weather as we close out the week.
Heading through the weekend and into next week we are tracking warm temperatures, but also increasing clouds and rain chances. For the weekend it will start off on a nice note with high temperatures on Saturday that will be in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. On Sunday temperatures will continue to stay in the 70s, but a quickly approaching cold front will bring afternoon rain chances, especially for the northern half of the ArkLaTex. The chances for rain continue overnight into early Monday before clearing out. But we are also watching for another cold front Tuesday afternoon that could additional wet weather and cooler temperatures for the region.
So in the meantime, make sure you get outside and take in this beautiful weather! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
