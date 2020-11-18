Man charged following sexual assault allegation involving juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit has arrested Monte S. Broadway, 44, on one count of first-degree rape.
Earlier this month, Shreveport police received a complaint accusing Broadway of allegedly performing sexual acts on a juvenile.
Detectives started an investigation and after gathering evidence and conducting interviews, detectives secured an arrest warrant.
Broadway was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
No bond has been set.
