Former Gov. Edwin Edwards back in the hospital
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards has been hospitalized with pneumonia, only days after he was released from a prior stay for breathing problems. The four-term Democratic former governor's wife, Trina Edwards, posted about the latest hospitalization Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 on Facebook. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File) (Source: Bill Feig)
By WAFB Staff | November 18, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 11:36 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/WVUE) - Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, 93, is back in the hospital after being released three days earlier, a representative for the former governor tells WVUE-TV.

Leo Honeycutt, who represents Edwards and his family, says Edwards is currently being treated at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Doctors at Ochsner have diagnosed Edwards with double pneumonia. The former four-term governor was admitted back into the hospital late Tuesday, Nov. 17 after he appeared to have a relapse of breathing difficulties.

Trina Edwards, his wife, said Doctors are administering antibiotics and conducting breathing treatments to contain and treat the pneumonia. Edwards was given another test for COVID-19 and his results were negative, Honeycutt says.

Over the weekend, Edwards was treated for the rhinovirus at Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

