Former DOC officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with inmate indicted; attorney claims it’s in retaliation for rape allegations against inmate

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) accused of having an in appropriate relationship with an inmate has been indicted by a grand jury, the DOC confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Officials with the DOC say the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and district attorney investigated the case and reportedly found evidence that warranted the case being brought before a grand jury. That grand jury then decided to indict Deshunta Miller for malfeasance in office.
Miller’s attorney, Travis Turner, says they plan to sue DOC over the case in the coming weeks. Turner says Miller previously accused the inmate of raping her and that he believes the department made sure the inmate was not indicted. The inmate in question is not currently facing any charges for the alleged rape.
“We feel that it is retaliation because of the rape allegations. This is an attempt to try and discredit my client,” said Turner.
Miller was first arrested Aug. 24.
