Fair Grounds to open new season on Thanksgiving Day without spectators

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fair Grounds and Race Course has announced that the 2020-2021 race season will open on Thanksgiving Day without spectators.
Fair Grounds and Race Course President Doug Shipley says the decision was made out of caution for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We are happy to be able to present the Fair Grounds' 149th racing season, featuring over $7 million in stakes, and continue this longstanding New Orleans tradition despite these unprecedented times. Out of an abundance of caution given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and working with State and Local authorities, we will not be opening the season to the general public at this time, with only licensed horsemen and essential personnel allowed to attend. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and hope to make an announcement soon as to when we will be able to share our racing experience with the general public,” says Shipley.
Officials plan to make an announcement on when spectators can return in December.
The Fair Grounds slots and the twelve off-track betting sites will continue to operate their normal hours.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.