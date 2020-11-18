California bear and her cub now call East Texas home

Courtesy: Humane Society (Source: KLTV)
By Jeff Chavez | November 18, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 11:05 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 6 1/2 year old bear named Jackie and her cub Russell now have a forever home. They are at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison. They were rescued in 2019 by the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center, now called Project Wildlife Ramona, after they made themselves too at home in the suburbs.

Black Bear Sow and young male cub arrive at the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center, now called Project Wildlife Ramona, and explore their new home. July 6, 2019
Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty said, “Jackie and Russell can now safely live out their days here with no human interference. They are thriving, exploring their one-acre habitat, climbing trees, splashing in their pool and foraging in the leaves and grass.”

Now they will live happily ever after at the 1,400 acre ranch, without human interference.

