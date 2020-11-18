Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns five indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury has returned five true bills for charges including rape, murder and criminal damage to property.
Quinterrius D. Brown, 19, is charged with Albert Z. Jones, 20, in connection with the Aug. 26, 2020, slaying of Michael Rashard Coleman. Coleman was shot multiple times at an apartment in Cedar Grove and later died from his injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital. Both Brown and Jones are charged with second-degree murder, while Brown also received two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.
Tatianna Jenell Burns, 39, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the June 5, 2020, slaying of Angel Nicole Wong. Wong, an 18-month-old who was under Burns’ foster care, suffered traumatic head injuries.
Lonnie L. James, 58, of Bossier City, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the July 27-28, 2020 slaying of Antiqua Shereba Faulkner James. Shereba, 44 years-old and the wife of Mr. James, was shot several times in the head.
Victrick Frazier-Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree rape. Due to the nature of his charge, the indictment is under seal.
