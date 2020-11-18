Brees, Jordan and three others did not practice for Saints Wednesday

By Sean Fazende | November 18, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 10:01 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As expected, Drew Brees (right shoulder, ribs) did not practice Wednesday. Brees watched practice from the sideline Wednesday. Cam Jordan (back), Tre’Quan Smith (concussion), Josh Hill (concussion) and Dwayne Washington (back) also did not practice Wednesday.

Running back Alvin Kamara was listed as limited with a foot injury. Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcom Brown (calf) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were all limited as well.

