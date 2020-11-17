WATCH: Body cam video shows Arkansas police officer rush into a burning home

The residence was engulfed in flames when he led 2 people and their dog to safety

This screen grab from Conway, Ark., police Officer Carson Howard's body camera shows him rushing into a burning home and leading two people and their dog to safety, authorities say. (Source: Conway, Ark., Police Department)
CONWAY, Ark. (KSLA) — An Arkansas police officer rushed into a burning building to help its occupants.

The dramatic moments were caught on the officer’s body camera.

Now the Police Department is sharing the video.

The residence in Conway, Ark., was engulfed in flames when Officer Carson Howard arrived, authorities say.

“Without regard for his own safety, he immediately ran into the burning home.”

Carson then led two people and their dog to safety.

“He’s a great example of selflessness & the Heartbeat Behind the Badge!” the Police Department tweeted.

