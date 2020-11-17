Tranquil weather continues today. Rain chances pop up this weekend

Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex! We’re warming just a little more today than Monday but we’ll keep the same amount of sunshine and blue skies.
Today: highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon under clear blue skies. Today winds are calm and out of the east. This evening around 6pm as you’re getting settled at home or on the way, we’ll drop to the low 60s. We’ll spend a good deal of the late evening hours in the low 50s. Overnight tonight, clear skies continue for a beautiful star gazing evening.
Wednesday: a cool morning similar to Tuesday with temperatures in the low 40s so you’ll need the jacket one again in the morning but wont be necessary for the afternoon. Your lunch break forecast will be extraordinarily sunny in the mid 60s. Highs will mostly range from the low to mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday are lookin great as we round up the work week. Highs each day will climb slight warmer than before and by the end of the work week we should see highs in the mid 70s which is near 10 degrees above average for this time in November. Friday night football may be cool during the night, but players will enjoy the dry weather.
Sunday is our next chance of rain as a cold front moves through the ArkLaTex. It’ll be much of what we’ve seen a lot this year: slight chances for rain that is mainly light in coverage with isolated spots of slightly heavier showers. Rain chances will carry over into Monday as well.
TROPICS: Iota made landfall and is now a Tropical Storm as it moves through central America. The gulf remains quiet. We’re watching the Caribbean for another chance of development in the next 5 days. Chances are down to 30% which is good to see this lower from last night.
Have a fantastic day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
