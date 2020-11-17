Marshall High, Marshall Junior High to transition to remote learning

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Two schools in the Marshall Independent School district have decided to transition into remote learning later this week.
Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School only will transition into remote learning on Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20.
The decision was made “due to an abnormally high number of staff member absences for varying reasons,” according to a news release sent out by Marshall ISD.
Students will be instructed to not return to campus, but instead, work on assignments through Google Classroom and other methods.
Teachers will be available on both days via Google Classroom, e-mail, and by telephone.
All staff and teachers will be on campus as normal.
Following Thanksgiving break, beginning Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27 — school will resume on all campuses on Monday, Nov. 30.
