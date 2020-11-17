LSP issues level II endangered, missing child advisory

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Grace Talley, 14.
Grace was reported missing on Nov. 16. She was last seen at around 6 p.m. near her home in the Pleasant Hill area of Bogalusa.
Grace is a Hispanic female with long dark brown hair. She is approximately 5′3 and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey Columbia jacket.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Grace, please contact the Bogalusa Police Department at (985) 732-3611.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.