Iota makes landfall and more great weather for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are dealing with another chilly start across the ArkLaTex this morning, but once again more great weather is ahead for the viewing area today. This is due to an area of high pressure that will not be budging over the ArkLaTex for the next few days. Expect amazing Fall weather across the region through at least Friday and potentially even longer. This weekend should bring more cloud cover to the region out ahead of our next cold front that will arrive on Monday. In the tropics Hurricane Iota made landfall with winds of 155 MPH and now is quickly weakening over Central America. There is the potential though of more development in the southern Caribbean towards the end of the week.