Drive-thru flu shot clinic popping up at Shreve Memorial Library branches

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise across Louisiana — Shreve Memorial Library (SML) is hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics.
The drive-thru clinics are taking place at the following locations and times:
- Tuesday, November 17, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamilton/South Caddo Branch (2111 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop)
- Thursday, November 19, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wallette Branch (363 Hearne Ave.)
SML is teaming up with CVS Health and Healthy Blue Louisiana to offer the shots.
Those wanting a flu shot are asked to bring a photo ID, as well as a copy of an insurance card. Normally, flu shots are free with insurance.
According to a news release, the clinics will be operated by CVS Health immunizing pharmacists.
Patrons will also receive information about open enrollment for Louisiana Medicaid.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.