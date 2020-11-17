Drive-thru flu shot clinic popping up at Shreve Memorial Library branches

By Christian Piekos | November 17, 2020 at 5:16 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 10:53 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise across Louisiana — Shreve Memorial Library (SML) is hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics.

The drive-thru clinics are taking place at the following locations and times:

  • Tuesday, November 17, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamilton/South Caddo Branch (2111 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop)
  • Thursday, November 19, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wallette Branch (363 Hearne Ave.)

SML is teaming up with CVS Health and Healthy Blue Louisiana to offer the shots.

Those wanting a flu shot are asked to bring a photo ID, as well as a copy of an insurance card. Normally, flu shots are free with insurance.

According to a news release, the clinics will be operated by CVS Health immunizing pharmacists.

Patrons will also receive information about open enrollment for Louisiana Medicaid.

