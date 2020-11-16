Sunny and quiet work week for the ArkLaTex

Happy Monday ArkLaTex! It’s a beautiful day to be in the ArkLaTex with great weather to carry us throughout the day.
Today: No clouds in sight for much of the area due to high pressure that moved in behind yesterdays early morning cold front. The big blue H we show means High pressure and that is why we’ve seen nothing but sunshine today. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s with calm winds out of the east. This evening temperatures will quickly fall to the mid and low 60s after sunset. Sunset tonight is at 5:13pm.
Under clear skies, our overnight temperatures will fall to the low 40s. Tomorrow morning will be another day you’ll need the jacket out the door, but wont be as necessary by the afternoon.
Tuesday: chilly morning temperatures as you head out the door. By the lunch hour, temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 60s under ample sunshine just like what we’ve seen today. Highs will be slightly greater in the low to nearly mid 70s across the entire viewing area.
Not much will change during the rest of the work week besides a slight increase in clouds as we head towards the end of the work week and a gradual climb in afternoon highs. By the end of the work week, we’ll work our way into the mid 70s to finish the work week. Not tracking any weather issues to cancel Friday night football!
Weekend: A cold front will through this weekend and bring our rain chances up for Sunday. So far rain chances are around 30% for the ArkLaTex. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.
Tropics: Hurricane Iota is a Category 5 Hurricane. This is the strongest storm of the season and what’s rare about this is that it’s the strongest this season in November. They are expecting life-threatening conditions today in Central America.
Have a great Monday
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
