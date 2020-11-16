Sunny and quiet work week for the ArkLaTex

Today: No clouds in sight for much of the area due to high pressure that moved in behind yesterdays early morning cold front. The big blue H we show means High pressure and that is why we’ve seen nothing but sunshine today. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s with calm winds out of the east. This evening temperatures will quickly fall to the mid and low 60s after sunset. Sunset tonight is at 5:13pm.