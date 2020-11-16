Man injured in late-night shooting on Sunday; suspect sought

SPD searching for Davy Street shooting suspect
By Alex Onken | November 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 8:00 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday.

Officers got the call around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 to Davy Drive. That’s not far from Linwood Avenue, south of La. 3132.

Police found a man that was shot in his car.

At last check, the victim was in critical condition

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.