Man injured in late-night shooting on Sunday; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday.
Officers got the call around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 to Davy Drive. That’s not far from Linwood Avenue, south of La. 3132.
Police found a man that was shot in his car.
At last check, the victim was in critical condition
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
