Friends, family gather to remember Coby Beauchamp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember the life of 19-year-old Coby Beauchamp.
“Now when people go to school tomorrow they’re going to realize that Coby’s not there,” said the pastor at the service.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office found Beauchamp dead in a back yard on Harper’s Ferry Drive in Baton Rouge Friday. He had been missing for two weeks. Arrest records for 18-year-old Dayne Amman say he shot at Beauchamp for allegedly trespassing on his property.
“We have his mother here and the rest of his grieving family and we want to show that there are people that are concerned for him,” said Crystal Ellis.
Ellis says this family’s cries are even heavier after spending weeks conducting their own search for their missing loved one. They argue law enforcement’s response was delayed.
“They are understandably frustrated and distraught that not only did they lose a son and a brother and he was a father so his daughter lost a father as well, they had to go through this process where They begged and pleaded for help and nobody listened.”
Now that this grieving family has recovered Beauchamp’s body, they’re hopeful to move forward and find peace in the love he leaves behind.
“Coby had a love for his daughter so much had love for her. He would bring out the services on Sunday morning if he see me at the courthouse he would stop me and say hey Rev how you doing this is my daughter,” the pastor said.
“There’s a community that does support them and do care what happens to their son and do hold value in his life,” Ellis said.
Deputies are still investigating Beauchamp’s death. The coroner is expected to determine how he died later this week.
