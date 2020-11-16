Fabulous week of Fall weather for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend! After the cold front rolled through the ArkLaTex rolled through early Sunday morning we saw some amazing Fall weather throughout the day. That will be continuing as we kick off a new week as we are expecting beautiful weather. After a chilly start this morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. This will continue throughout most if not all of the week. Consistent sunshine will also be the story for the region as we do not expect any real chances for rain until Sunday when our next cold front will be approaching the region. In the Caribbean, we continue to watch a dangerous Hurricane Iota with winds now of 145 MPH as it approaches the same places in Central America that were devastated by Eta.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as it is a chilly start with temperatures down in the 40s this morning. But thanks to light winds and ample sunshine all throughout the day temperatures should make it up into the mid 60s this afternoon. The sunshine combined with light winds will make for a truly pleasant afternoon.
As we look ahead through the end of the week and into the weekend we are expecting more great weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will gradually move up throughout the rest of the week into the low 70s. Slowly warming temperatures combined with ample sunshine means we are in for a great week of weather. The only thing you will need to be concerned about is the chilly temperatures in the morning.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are expecting our next cold front to start moving into the ArkLaTex. Saturday should have dry weather, but on Sunday the rain chances will be increasing, especially across the western portions of the viewing area. Most of the rain and then cooler temperatures won’t move into the region until we get to next week.
In the meantime, get ready to soak in some amazing ArkLaTex weather this week! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.