Fabulous week of Fall weather for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend! After the cold front rolled through the ArkLaTex rolled through early Sunday morning we saw some amazing Fall weather throughout the day. That will be continuing as we kick off a new week as we are expecting beautiful weather. After a chilly start this morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. This will continue throughout most if not all of the week. Consistent sunshine will also be the story for the region as we do not expect any real chances for rain until Sunday when our next cold front will be approaching the region. In the Caribbean, we continue to watch a dangerous Hurricane Iota with winds now of 145 MPH as it approaches the same places in Central America that were devastated by Eta.