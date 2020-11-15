Pleasant work week ahead

Good evening ArkLaTex! Hope your Monday goes great as we get another chance at a new work week
Overnight tonight it will get COLD once again as temperatures DROP to the 30s!! Bring in your plants that are sensitive to the cold!
Monday temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s as you head out early during the morning, but by mid morning we’ll be in the 50s with highs once again in the upper 60s under abundant sunshine. Fast forward to the rest of the work week, not much at all will change. Highs starting Tuesday will be in the low 70s and eventually mid 70s by the end of the work week with mostly quiet weather and zero chances for rainfall.
TROPICS: we now have Hurricane Iota. This is forecast to become a major Hurricane before landfall in central America early this week. In the Gulf, all is quiet for now, but we’ll be sure to give you the first alert on any sudden changes.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
