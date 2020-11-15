Pleasant work week ahead

Monday temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s as you head out early during the morning, but by mid morning we’ll be in the 50s with highs once again in the upper 60s under abundant sunshine. Fast forward to the rest of the work week, not much at all will change. Highs starting Tuesday will be in the low 70s and eventually mid 70s by the end of the work week with mostly quiet weather and zero chances for rainfall.