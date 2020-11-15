Shreveporter begins run for Miss Black America

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caitlin Douglas has led protests demanding police reform and passed out flyers to educate people on voter mobilization.
Now the 26-year-old Shreveport woman is using her leadership skills to run to be the 2021 Miss Black America.
“Some people would call me rebellious,” Douglas laughed. “But I think the greater message is, how great would it be to win a title in a conformist medium?”
People from throughout the country can apply to be Miss Black America. So far, Douglas said, she believes there are 23 other contestants who also will be vying for the tiara.
“I’m not nervous, just excited."
Despite never expecting to join a pageant of this size, she said the history of Miss Black America is what piqued her interest to run.
“The fact that it was started in protest of Miss America is a huge deal,” Douglas explained. “It actually was started in protest of racism, colorism, so many -isms that we fight against every day as Black people. Those aligned with what I was doing here in Shreveport, La.”
Running on the platform of police reform and political accountability, she said this pageant will help make others aware of these causes.
“When I win, that is going to be my driving force, working with those who actually need that voice.”
During the pageant, her voice will be used to conquer rifts for the talent portion of the competition.
People who want to support Douglas can follow her Instagram page @cakexlbs
