KSLA to hold Holiday Food Drive on Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 cares about giving back, so each year we join the fight against hunger with our Holiday Food Drive.
And each time, through your generosity, we collect tons of food — canned vegetables, canned meat, cereal, soup and other types of non-perishables.
The need this year is amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions.
This year’s Holiday Food Drive will be held Wednesday.
So there’s still time while you’re at the store today, Monday or Tuesday to pick up a little something extra for the needy in our community.
Then on Wednesday, KSLA News 12 and our partners will have the following locations manned to receive donations between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.:
- Car Giant Minden, 1380 Homer Road in Minden; and,
- Word of God Ministries, 6645 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.
And donations will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at:
- GEICO Insurance, 8510 Youree Drive, Suite B, in Shreveport.
This also will be an opportunity to meet some of your favorite KSLA News 12 personalities.
- Car Giant Minden: Jessica Moore) in the morning and Grant Roberts in the late afternoon and evening at Car Giant Minden;
- Chandler Watkins at GEICO Insurance; and,
- Christian Piekos in the morning and Kenley Hargett in the late afternoon and evening at Word of God Ministries.
So be sure to stop by, say hello and help the fight against hunger.
Donated food will be given to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana for distribution.
Each month, 35,000 people in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River and Webster parishes receive food from the food bank.
And the food bank provides 12 million pounds of food annually to people who are homeless, elderly, disabled, unemployed or underemployed and to children, women and men who live in poverty in those same parishes.
As always, thank you for your generosity.
