Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards returns home after being hospitalized for 2 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards is home, where he’ll continue his recovery after being hospitalized for two days.
“He had a bad cold which caused him to have some issues with wheezing along with difficulty breathing,” his wife, Trina Scott Edwards, told KSLA News 12 on Sunday afternoon.
“He’s doing much better today and we expect him to be as good as new in a couple of days.”
Edwards was rushed to the Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center by ambulance Friday afternoon.
The 93-year-old was hospitalized for rhinovirus, the clinical term for the infectious virus that produces the common head cold, the governor’s publicist said.
The former four-term governor tested negative COVID-19, pneumonia and the flu, his wife said.
“We’d like to thank everybody for all the prayers and concern. He’s resting well and is already back to giving orders,” Trina Scott Edwards said in a statement the publicist released.
Edwin W. Edwards' final term as governor expired Jan. 08, 1996, when the Democrat was succeeded by Murphy J. “Mike” Foster Jr., a two-term Republican governor who died Oct. 4. Edwards also served as governor from 1972-80 and from 1984-88.
