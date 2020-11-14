Woman wanted on aggravated battery charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for the woman they believe to be responsible for seriously injuring another woman in a stabbing.
Police determined the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, in the 7100 block of Suntan Street.
The victim, Laterrick Walker, had multiple stab wounds to the face. Her injuries were severe but non-life-threatening.
Investigators determined that Yakayla Barnes, 23, had stabbed the victim in the face multiple times after an argument over the victim’s husband.
An arrest warrant was issued for Barnes for one count of aggravated second-degree battery with no bond.
Anyone with information on where Barnes may be is asked to contact Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Anonymous tips can be reported to the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
