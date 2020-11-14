Cold front arrives late evening. Brings low end severe weather risk

Late Saturday and into the overnight hours Sunday morning, a cold front will move into the I-30 corridor around 10pm to midnight. The rain and storms associated with this won’t be widespread but more so scattered or isolated in nature. The front will also bring a low end risk for severe weather. Southwest Arkansas, Oklahoma and counties such as Cass towards Titus and north in Texas are under a Marginal risk for severe weather. That is a level (1/5) meaning there’s an isolated threat for damaging winds, hail, and maybe a tornado in those areas. The front will move through overnight and be gone around 6am Sunday,