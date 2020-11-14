Cold front arrives late evening. Brings low end severe weather risk

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! It’ll be an overall nice but cloudy day with low end chances for rain and breezy conditions as we await the arrival of our next cold front.
Late Saturday and into the overnight hours Sunday morning, a cold front will move into the I-30 corridor around 10pm to midnight. The rain and storms associated with this won’t be widespread but more so scattered or isolated in nature. The front will also bring a low end risk for severe weather. Southwest Arkansas, Oklahoma and counties such as Cass towards Titus and north in Texas are under a Marginal risk for severe weather. That is a level (1/5) meaning there’s an isolated threat for damaging winds, hail, and maybe a tornado in those areas. The front will move through overnight and be gone around 6am Sunday,
Sunday morning by the time we’re up and heading out, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and dry weather. Sunday’s front will lead to highs only in the upper 60s tomorrow! Monday through Wednesday we’ll keep highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny weather!
Tropical Storm Iota has now formed and is forecast to become a Hurricane as it impacts Central America in the coming days. We’re clear so far in the Gulf states.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
