SPD searching for missing man last seen in October

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Antonio Wells, Jr.?
His family reported him missing on Nov. 7 and he was last seen on Oct. 19, according to Shreveport police.
Wells was last spotted around the 1800 block of Murphy Street wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black leather shoes.
He has scars on his left and right forearms. He suffers from a mental illness, according to police.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Gaddy at (318) 673-7020 or by calling SPD at (318) 673-7300
