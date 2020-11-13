SPD searching for missing man last seen in October

SPD searching for missing man last seen in October
The family of Antonio Wells, Jr. reported him missing on Nov. 7 and he was last seen on Oct. 19, according to Shreveport police. (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | November 13, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 12:35 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Antonio Wells, Jr.?

His family reported him missing on Nov. 7 and he was last seen on Oct. 19, according to Shreveport police.

Wells was last spotted around the 1800 block of Murphy Street wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black leather shoes.

He has scars on his left and right forearms. He suffers from a mental illness, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Gaddy at (318) 673-7020 or by calling SPD at (318) 673-7300

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.