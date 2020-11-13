Showers for the northern ArkLaTex this morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking a little bit of wet weather this morning across northern parts of the ArkLaTex this morning. The showers will last through the mid morning before clearing out during the afternoon. More shower activity is on way as we head into the weekend as we are expecting a cold front to push through the region. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the mid to upper 70s. Behind the front temperatures Sunday and as we go into next week will be significantly cooler along with ample sunshine. In the tropics we are expecting more development in the Caribbean either later today or at some point on Saturday. If the storm does get named it would be called Iota.