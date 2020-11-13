Marshall police ID crash victim as brother of teen who died in 2019 wreck

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The 19-year-old who died in a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler was the brother of a 17-year-old football player who died in a vehicle crash in Harrison County on Sept. 18, 2019.
The driver in Thursday’s wreck has been identified as Payton Craig Blalock, 19, of Marshall.
According to a press release, the crash occurred near the intersection of Loop 390 and Scottsville Highway. Payton Blalock was the driver and sole occupant of the pickup.
“The men and women of the Marshall Police Department offer our deepest condolences to the Blalock family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the press release stated.
The crash is still under investigation at this time, and the Marshall Police Department is being assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Hayden Blalock, Payton’s brother, died in September of 2019 after his Ford pickup struck a wild hog on FM 1997, went off the road, struck a culvert, and rolled over. Hayden Blalock, who was a senior at Marshall High School at the time, was ejected from the vehicle.
