KSLA Salutes: The journey to honor our female veterans

“I want people to know about how women served and what we did and where we were and the significant contributions that we’ve made to the freedom of this country," Franks said then. “We’re all in battle dress uniforms now, all five services. And that’s what we chose to dress her in with a weapon over her shoulder holding her helmet. When you look at her, you don’t know what her race is; she has no name tag on; she has no rank. They will look at her and realize what women in the military have done for this country. That we serve side by side with our male counterparts, that we contributed and we served.”