Friday, November 13: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Nov. 13, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 201,981 total cases - 3,492 new cases
- 6,121 total deaths - 24 new deaths
- 692 patients in hospitals - increase of 8 patients
- 62 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
- 176,107 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
