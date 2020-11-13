Former Gov. Edwin Edwards has been released from OLOL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards was released from OLOL on Sunday afternoon after being hospitalized for rhinovirus, the clinical name of the infectious virus which produces the common head cold.
The former 4-term, 93-year-old Governor tested negative for both COVID-19 and pneumonia. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.
“We’d like to thank everybody for all the prayers and concern. He’s resting well and is already back to giving orders.” said Edwin’s wife Trina Edwards.
Edwards was rushed to the Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center by ambulance Friday afternoon after experiencing breathing difficulties.
