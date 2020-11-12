Volunteers needed to deliver holiday meals to seniors

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Volunteers are needed to deliver hot meals to seniors throughout Caddo Parish on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26.
The Caddo Council on Aging, Mount Canaan Baptist Church, Grace CDC, and Commissioner Steven Jackson are coming together to these meals for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The group is asking for 50 volunteers to help deliver the meals using a contactless protocol.
“This is a great opportunity to give back during the holiday season. We are mindful that this holiday season may be filled with grief. We want to do our part to bring peace and joy to seniors in the safest way possible,” said Pastor Greg Oliver, Mount Canaan Baptist Church.
Many seniors will be spending the holiday alone because of the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that many seniors would normally enjoy meals in a congregate setting, this year poses a great risk to seniors who are vulnerable to the deadly virus,” said Monica Wright Executive Director of the Caddo Council on Aging.
Volunteers will have to attend a video training session to go over COVID-19 and Caddo Council on Aging safety procedures.
Students wishing to volunteer can request a letter to verify their participation for a service project. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
You can register to be a volunteer here.
