A peak into the weekend: cold front on the way!

Rest of the day: tracking a tranquil evening tonight. Highs today will top out in the mid and upper 70s based on where you’re at, but by sunset this evening we’ll be in the low 70s and then mid and low 60s around 6 and 7pm under mostly clear skies. Late tonight near midnight, a cold front will sweep into the ArkLaTex and really impact the I-30 corridor and areas mostly north of I-20. I-30 could see a few light showers and cloud cover late tonight around and after 9pm.