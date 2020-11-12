A peak into the weekend: cold front on the way!

Good Thursday afternoon! What a beautiful day it has been so far with the ample amount of sunshine. This will stick around for the remainder of our daylight hours with warm temperatures.
Rest of the day: tracking a tranquil evening tonight. Highs today will top out in the mid and upper 70s based on where you’re at, but by sunset this evening we’ll be in the low 70s and then mid and low 60s around 6 and 7pm under mostly clear skies. Late tonight near midnight, a cold front will sweep into the ArkLaTex and really impact the I-30 corridor and areas mostly north of I-20. I-30 could see a few light showers and cloud cover late tonight around and after 9pm.
Overnight a few showers are possible but temperatures will cool to the 50s. under cloudier conditions northward and clear conditions elsewhere.
Friday: HELLO END OF THE WORK WEEK! A dry start but cool start for the ArkLaTex in the morning but no major issues to impact the morning commute. By the afternoon highs in areas mainly north of I-20 will be in the upper 60s with low to mid 70s near and south of I-20.
Weekend: the cold front will continue pushing through early Saturday but then move out. This could bring us a few chances for rain during the morning and afternoon on Saturday but chances are low around 20%. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s. By Sunday, a stronger cold front moves through that will really drop our temperatures heading into the work week. Rain chances on Sunday remain low as well in the 20% range.
Work week: Next work week, the fall weather is back with highs only in the 60s.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
