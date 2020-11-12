Live performers still struggling despite eased COVID-19 restrictions in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans launched a new live entertainment permitting process as New Orleans moved into Phase 3.3 of reopening the economy Wednesday.
Events like music, stand-up comedy, and theatrical performances will now be allowed outdoors and in some indoor settings with a special event permit or certificate of registration through the City’s One Stop App.
But, many performers are still struggling even with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
“With the capacity limits as they are, we cannot yet produce to the scale that we would like to outside, so, I can’t guarantee that moving into this newest phase is going to change our outlook in any significant way,” said AJ Allegra with The NOLA Project, a nonprofit ensemble that produces professional theater throughout the city.
The City says singing, karaoke, and wind-blown instruments will not be allowed in indoor settings in accordance with guidelines from the State Fire Marshal. Live entertainment is also not allowed indoors at bars and breweries.
