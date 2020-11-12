Judge denies filing requesting Gov. Edwards to follow House petition

FILE- In this April 6, 2020 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Landry, right, speaks about medicines being donated by drug companies to help the fight against the coronavirus during a press conference in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards listens at left. Lawyers from Landry’s office were in court on Thursday, Nov. 12 for Republican lawmakers, who want COVID-19 restrictions put on pause. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File) (Source: BILL FEIG)