Eta makes landfall as sunshine dominates ArkLaTex

Looking ahead to your Friday and weekend we expect changes to start moving into the region. Not so much on Friday, where we could see some morning clouds, but temperatures will still be very comfortable with high temperatures in the 70s with more sunshine. Once we get to the weekend the trailing end of a cold front will push through the region bringing rain chances along with cooler temperatures. Rain chances Saturday will be highest across the I-30 corridor and then will move south early Sunday morning. High temperatures Saturday will still be in the 70s, but on Sunday highs across the region could drop back down in the 60s. Even with the rain chances we don’t expect a washout either day for the region.