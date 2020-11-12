East Texas woman pleads guilty in child sexual abuse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman pleaded guilty to charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Tiffany LeBlanc made that plea today in Gregg county court.
Sitting stoically via zoom, the 38 year old LeBlanc was read the charges against her by 124th district court judge Alfonso Charles.
“You stand charged of a grand jury indictment with the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age. Do you understand what you are charged with?” The judge said,
“Yes sir,” replied LeBlanc.
And she plead guilty.
“You want me to accept your guilty plea? Then you’re telling me your guilty of this offense?,” asked Charles.
“Yes sir,” Tiffany answered.
The charges stem from a 2018 arrest of LeBlanc and Jessie Ray Sorrells by Gladewater police, on warrants that both had participated in aggravated sexual assault of a child.
And the prosecution showed it was recurring abuse.
“I just want to know the truth. January 16th of 2018. Would that sound correct? On March 31st 2018, would that sound correct to you?,” said prosecutor Ellisa Hugman.
“I believe so yes,” replied Tiffany.
And the judge pronounced sentence.
“I will assess your punishment at 30 years confinement in the institutional division of the Texas department of criminal justice,” Charles said.
Leblanc will serve 30 years ‘day-for-day’, meaning there is no chance of parole.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.