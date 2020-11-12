Body found in north Shreveport apartment; police on scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews are on scene following the discovery of a body on Thursday morning.
Dispatchers got the call just before 8:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive to the Bayou Oaks Apartments.
Police on the scene say that a man’s body was found inside an apartment.
Obvious signs of trauma were found; however, the nature of the man’s death is not known at this time, according to police.
The Caddo Parish Coroner is on scene along with detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
