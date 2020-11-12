Body found in north Shreveport apartment; police on scene

Investigators are working to learn more following the discovery of a body in an apartment on Thursday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | November 12, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 9:53 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews are on scene following the discovery of a body on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just before 8:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive to the Bayou Oaks Apartments.

Police on the scene say that a man’s body was found inside an apartment.

Obvious signs of trauma were found; however, the nature of the man’s death is not known at this time, according to police.

The Caddo Parish Coroner is on scene along with detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

