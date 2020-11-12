Bars in Ascension Parish must close again after high positivity rate for two straight weeks

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Due to a rising positivity rate, Ascension Parish is no longer eligible to opt in to Phase 3 guidelines for bars, meaning bars in the parish must close again.
The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) posted the information on its website Thursday, Nov. 12.
Because the parish has had two weeks in a row with a positivity rate of greater than 10%, bars in the parish are no longer allowed to operate.
Parish President Clint Cointment says the parish government received notification from Linda Pham-Kokinos, attorney supervisor of the ATC, stating, “In accordance with the Governor’s proclamation, any parish that opts into Phase Three but subsequently exceeds 10% positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars in that parish must be closed for on-premises consumption, unless and until the percent positivity decreases to 5% or less for two consecutive weeks."
Between Oct. 22 and Nov. 4, Ascension Parish saw positivity rates of 12.8% and 12% for those two weeks.
“Please, I ask all residents to do their part in helping to lower our percent positivity for COVID-19 so we can reopen more of our businesses," said Cointment.
Click here for a full list of parishes in which bars are currently allowed to operate.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.