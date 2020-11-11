SPD searching for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Trelani Pillows?
Trelani Pillows, 16, was reported to the Shreveport Police Department as a runaway on Tuesday, November 3.
She was last seen at 800 Belden Drive wearing a black shirt, leggings, and croc style shoes while carrying two black bags.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 138 pounds.
Trelani may be in the area of the 1100 block of Gooseberry Hill or the 9200 block of Savannah Drive.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gaddy at 318-673-7020 or 318-673-7300.
