Silver Alert issued for missing Eros man

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for George A. Moore, 86.
Moore was reported missing earlier today. He was last seen after lunch in the Eros area driving a white 2017 Ford F-150 with the license plate C519757. His truck displays a deer novelty license plate on the front bumper.
Moore has gray hair and is approximately 6′0 at 175 pounds.
Moore’s family members say he suffers from Alzheimer’s and his medical condition may impair his judgement.
If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.
