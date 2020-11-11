A salute years in the making: statue honoring female veterans unveiled

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The National Anthem rang out across the Bossier City Veterans Memorial Wednesday morning, as Louisianans paid homage to those who honorably served in uniform.
Today’s commemoration, however, was particularly emotional and powerful for one group of veterans deserving of long overdue recognition: women.
“It’s just a dream come true,” said Mary White, an Army veteran.
After years of gains and devastating losses, a local non-profit, Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex, finally unveiled a striking statue representing the sacrifices, challenges and progress women have made in the United States military.
“I’ve had some pretty emotional moments as I’ve gone through this,” said Sandy Franks, president of Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex. “She [the statue] looks so realistic and beautiful and she looks like all of us.”
The statue’s original sculptor, Jerry Gorum, died in spring of 2018 from cancer. The project was then taken over by Jerry Jones, a mentee of Gorum.
KSLA News 12 spoke with women who are serving and those who are now veterans about what this powerful new monument represents for them.
“We’ve been doing this a long time, I definitely feel like we’ve needed some recognition,” said Thelma Whitehurst, an Army veteran who also served as inspiration for the statue physique. “For some reason, a lot of the older generation believes women don’t belong in the military, we can do anything a man can do."
Col. Bridget McNamara, who is stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, said the daily trials and tribulations for female service members is often hidden under the uniform.
“The challenges of being a wife, a mother, a sister, an aunt are often not seen or understood by some of our counterparts,” she explained. “The service of all of our veterans, particularly our female veterans, deserves to be heard and be told.”
For Mary White, who proudly served in multiple roles throughout the Army, this statue stands an a beacon of inspiration and pride for the next generation of heroes.
“You can be a female in the military, you can keep your femininity, you act who you are,” she exclaimed. “You don’t have to act like anyone else.”
According to Sandy Franks, this new monument is the first of its kind in Louisiana, the only in the southern United States, and is an addition to the few other statues commemorating the service of women in the military across the country.
“It’s been an emotional journey,” Franks added. “Just looking up at her...this has been such a rewarding project.”
The statue of a woman in uniform now leads the way into the Bossier City Veterans Memorial, a sign of the barriers women continue to break in one of the most regimented and traditional areas of American society.
