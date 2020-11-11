Quiet fall severe weather season. Here’s why.

Normally this is around the time we start to see our fall severe weather season ramp back up with our most active severe weather during the month of November. Thankfully we’ve been very quiet as far as severe weather is concerned and its possible the tropics may have something to do with it.
We’re looking at the season, we’ve had 5 landfalling storms in LA and all together 10 in the Gulf. Those storms use up a lot of moisture. With the tropics bring in and take with it a lot of moisture and that missing component is likely one of the reasons for the we’ve been quiet.
But we also have to pay attention to a more global weather pattern, La Nina. Typically during a La nina pattern, we see warm and dry weather in the ArkLaTex so there’s not always a lot for low pressure systems and cold fronts to work with. We’re forecast to see La Nina pattern during the winter.
This global pattern is expected to continue through the winter months as well meaning warmer and drier conditions. The latest winter outlook: here
However, dont let this get your guard down. We can still see some activity in December so stay alert and make sure your severe weather safety plan isnt too dusty. Quickly check to make sure your batteries are good to go, flash light works, and pet plans in place.
